Angela Ford: Baked Brie in Puffed Pastry

1 sheet puffed pastry (thaw according to package directions)
1 container Brie
1/2 cup sliced almonds or walnuts
1/4 cup apricot jam or peach preserves
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Unfold pastry and put in baking dish. Scrape the rind off the Brie. Place wheel of Brie in center of pastry. Cut the Brie in half. Add almonds on bottom half. Replace top half and spread with jam or preserves. Bunch the pastry ends together to look like a purse. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with crackers, dried fruit, fresh berries, apple slices. Enjoy!
Tip: If you want a shiny pastry, brush with egg wash. Egg wash consists of one egg beaten with one tablespoon of water.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
