We’ve learned that the most important attribute a Christian can have is love (Matthew 22: 36-40). Where do we learn how to love? How do we know what God wants from or for us?
The answer to both of these questions is the Bible. Christians receive their instructions from God’s word, which is the Bible.
In Psalm 1:1-3, God’s people are instructed to read His word daily and meditate on what we read day and night.
“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the LORD (God), and on his law, he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers.”
Ephesians 6:11-17 explains, “Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore, put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.
“Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.”
Reading the word of God helps protect (Psalm 1:1-3, Joshua 1:8) us from our sinful nature (Romans 7:15-20) and enriches our lives. Studying and meditating on what we read in the Bible is like putting on the suit of armor (Ephesians 6: 11-17). This armor helps us grow closer to God and protect us against wickedness.
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
