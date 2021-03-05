Did you know that preaching is part of being a Christian?
Jesus said in Matthew 28: 19-20: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”
The only way to make disciples is to preach and teach the “good news of the Gospel” (Mark 1: 14-15).
Jesus instructed us to preach to the whole world.
Matthew 24:14: “And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come. We need to be witnesses to all the nations including our own.”
The Bible should be the most talked about subject in a Christian’s life. Matthew 12:34 states, “You brood of vipers, how can you who are evil say anything good? For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.”
Let our hearts be filled with the glorious good news of the Scriptures. Boldly preach the word of God. As we teach others to follow in Christ’s footsteps, we need to ascertain that we are following the commandments of God.
Romans 2: 21-24: “You, then, who teach others, do you not teach yourself? You who preach against stealing, do you steal? You who say that people should not commit adultery, do you commit adultery? You who abhor idols, do you rob temples? You who boast in the law, do you dishonor God by breaking the law? As it is written: ‘God’s name is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you’.”
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.