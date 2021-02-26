Have you ever thought of praying as being a Christian attribute?
Some may say, “I know people who pray and they are not Christians.” OK, that’s true. Praying is one of the many attributes of Christianity. Praying properly is an important attribute that Christians need to hone. It is the way we talk to God.
Praying is so important that Jesus taught us how to pray in Matthew 6:9-14. We don’t have to repeat those words, but we need to talk with God about what is relevant to us, including our relationship with Him.
As Christians, we are to pray for our enemies, families, friends, other Christians and even ourselves. Basically, we need to pray for everyone and about everything.
If you are saying, “I do pray, but nothing seems to work out.” Well, let’s evaluate and ask some important and valuable questions.
1. Are you praying for God’s will?
1 John 5:14, “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.”
2. Are you maintaining your faith or do you have doubts?
James 1:5-8 states, “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. That person should not expect to receive anything from God. Such a person is double-minded and unstable in all they do.”
When we pray, we must pray with conviction knowing that all things are possible with God. (Matthew 19:26, “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’”)
Mark 9:23, “‘If you can?’ said Jesus. ‘Everything is possible for one who believes.’”
If you need help maintaining your faith, ask God to help you for that too. (Mark 9:24, “Immediately the boy’s father exclaimed, ‘I do believe; help me overcome my unbelief!’”)
Consider reading your Bible before you say your prayer. Make sure that what you are asking for is God’s will, ask with confidence, believe and not doubt. Remember: “Everything is possible for one who believes” (Mark 9:23). “Pray incessantly.” (I Thessalonians 5:17)
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
