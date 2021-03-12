In these last days, we have to be very conscientious of our Christian values/attributes. We can easily get lost in rumors, no matter how absurd, when we are feeling negative, anxious, afraid or bored.
Let’s consider a few questions. What do you think of gossip? Do you enjoy it? Do you have that one person in your life that all he or she do esis gossip and you look forward to the latest “news”? What does God think of gossiping?
The Bible has a great deal to say about gossiping and gossipers. Let’s take a look at some of those scriptures.
Proverbs 20:19, “A gossip betrays a confidence; so avoid anyone who talks too much.”
Proverbs 11:13, “A gossip betrays a confidence, but a trustworthy person keeps a secret.”
Leviticus 19:16, “Do not go about spreading slander among your people. Do not do anything that endangers your neighbor’s life. I am the LORD.”
The definition of perverse is (of a person or their actions) showing a deliberate and obstinate desire to behave in a way that is unreasonable or unacceptable, often in spite of the consequences.
After reading these scriptures ask yourself the questions we’ve already considered. We should avoid people who gossip. Proverbs tells us they talk too much. They won’t keep secrets. They are not to be trusted. Repeating gossip is spreading slander and can endanger someone’s life. (Leviticus 19:16). Gossip is spread by a perverse person. It stirs up conflict (Proverbs 16:28), which does not promote peace, kindness or love.
Let’s continue to utilize our Christian attributes by cultivating the fruits of the spirit such as love and peace (Galatians 5:22,23) and don’t give an audience to a gossip (Proverbs 18:8, Titus 2:2-5).
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe, and, above all, keep it positive.
