One of the most important characteristics of being a Christian is love. Jesus says in Matthew 5:43, 44.
“You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.”
Love is one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit.
Galatians 5:22, 23 states, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”
As Christians, we pray for our enemies, families and friends. We want the best for everyone. We are happy for others when things are going well and sad for them when it is not. We are to shoulder the burdens of our fellow man. (Galatians 6:2 “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.”)
Being a Christian is not an act, an inconvenience or a burden, it is a privilege. It is not something to leave on a shelf for decoration.
In the coming weeks, we will review other Christian characteristics, we started with love because the scriptures tell us that the most important attribute to have as a Christian is love. Colossians 3:14 “And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and above all, keep it positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.