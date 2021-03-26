This is the time of year that Jesus offered his life to save mankind from the drudgery of death. Jesus actually died on the evening of Nissen 14. This year, it falls on Saturday, March 27.
As Christians, we need to reflect on the greatness and goodness of God, Christ’s loyalty to God and the sacrifices that God and Christ made to save us from death. God gave us Jesus as a propitiatory sacrifice. Jesus willingly accepted this assignment. They did this because they love us. John 3:16 states, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
God and Jesus Christ sacrificed so much for us. We should be willing candidates to sacrifice our lives for them and each other. 1 John 3:16 says, “We know what real love is because Jesus gave up his life for us. So, we also ought to give up our lives for our brothers and sisters.”
Even though Peter died a faithful apostle. His story is recorded in the Bible for us to hold as an example. Mark 14:72, “Immediately the rooster crowed the second time. Then Peter remembered the word Jesus had spoken to him: ‘Before the rooster crows twice you will disown me three times.’ And he broke down and wept.”
As Christians, we value life, but we do not selfishly deny God to save ourselves from ridicule or go with the crowd because it seems easier. If we ever experience the pressure to go with the crowd, stop and think about the sacrifices that God and Jesus Christ made for us. Christ did not give in to the negative popular opinion, and neither should we.
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
