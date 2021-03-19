As Christians, we are to imitate Christ and God. How can we imitate them? One way is simply by exhibiting the Christian attribute of joy.
Joy is part of the Spirit fruit (Galatians 5:22,23).
How can we cultivate or obtain joy?
The Bible teaches us to give is better than to receive. “It’s more blessed to give than receive” (Acts 20:35). If we focus on giving and not receiving this will increase our joy.
We need to surround ourselves with happy (joyful) people. If everyone around you is consumed by the world’s problems, then you will be too. Watch your association. Consider the scripture in 1 Corinthians 15:33 says, “Do not be misled. Bad associations spoil useful habits.”
1 Corinthians 15: 34 continues, “Come to your senses in a righteous way and do not practice sin.” Avoid telling lies, stealing, having inappropriate relationships, gossiping. If we don’t practice sin by choice, we will be happier.
We need to watch our finances. Don’t overspend and budget wisely. Even in times of financial prosperity, we should be frugal with our monies. In times of financial disparity, Jesus assures us not to be anxious concerning our needs. If we carefully consider the scriptures in Matthew chapter 6, this will help us to have a proper view of money (valuable things) and help to relieve our day-to-day anxieties.
Matthew 6: 19- 26 “Rather, store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust consumes, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. The lamp of the body is the eye. If, then, your eye is focused, your whole body will be bright. But if your eye is envious, your whole body will be dark. If the light that is in you is really darkness, how great that darkness is!
“No one can slave for two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will stick to the one and despise the other. You cannot slave for God and for Riches. On this account I say to you: Stop being anxious about your lives as to what you will eat or what you will drink, or about your bodies as to what you will wear. Does not life mean more than food and the body than clothing? Observe intently the birds of heaven; they do not sow seed or reap or gather into storehouses, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not worth more than they are?”
These are trying times. As Christians, if we put our faith and trust in God, we will be happy. He will take care of us. His Word the Bible assures us.
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
