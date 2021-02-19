Angela Ford: Attributes of a Christian — finding peace

We’ve learned the greatest attribute for Christians is love and we need to read, study and meditate on the Word of God to help us to learn to love and acquire peace.
The third attribute of being a Christian is peace. What is peace? Webster’s lists five definitions for peace, but the first three definitions apply to Christians:
1. a state of tranquility or quiet.
2. freedom from disquieting or oppressive thoughts or emotions.
3. harmony in personal relations.
Peace is one of the fruits of the Spirit. (Galatians 5:22-23 “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.”)
Christians are encouraged to “live at peace” in Romans 12:18. Romans 12:18-19 says: “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay’, says the Lord.”
It makes sense to live in peace with everyone when it is possible because love and peace are closely connected. Love gives you comfort and joy. Peace brings you calmness and joy.
I hope that you all read, study and meditate on the word of God. Remember that this brings you love and peace.
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
