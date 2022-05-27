Our lesson for today is simple. Christians often forget about the valuable teachings that Jesus has given us in Mark 11:22-25. These scriptures need to be highlighted and discussed so that we may successfully have our prayers answered.
In Mark 11:14: “Then he (Jesus) said to the tree, ‘May no one ever eat fruit from you again.’ Peter noticed the fig tree that Jesus cursed had withered.” (“Peter remembered and said to Jesus, ‘Rabbi, look! The fig tree you cursed has withered!’” Mark 11:21.)
Jesus taught the disciples and us an extremely poignant lesson. He started by saying in Mark 11:22, “’Have faith in God’, Jesus answered.”
Christians must build their faith in God. We must have complete trust in the Heavenly Father.
Jesus continued in Mark 11:23: “I tell you the truth, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart but believes that what he says will happen, it will be done for him.”
Christians must not have any doubt when praying to God. If we are not confident of what we are asking God to achieve for us, God will not bring to fruition our requests. We must possess “faith of a mustard seed.” (He replied, “Because you have so little faith. Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you” Matthew 17:20.)
Mark 11:24: “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”
We must believe that we already possess what we’ve asked God to give us. (“This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us” 1 John 5:14.)
In Mark 11:25, Jesus teaches us this: “And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive him, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”
Forgive. Forgive everyone for everything so that God can bless us. This is the key to having prayers answered. (“For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins” Matthew 6:14-15.)
Until next time. Keep the faith. Ask. Believe. Receive. Keep it positive.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life” show, a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit angelasvilla.com.
