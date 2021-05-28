One of the most important things we do as a Christian is to have a public display of our love and loyalty to God, Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit and God’s perfect government. We do this by being immersed fully into a body of water. Yes, we must be baptized.
In Matthew 28:19-20, Jesus instructed us to teach his commandments and baptize people: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” After a person learns the truth about God, he is encouraged to be baptized.
Jesus knew that water baptism was/is important, that is why he was baptized. Matthew 3:13-17: “Then Jesus came from Galilee to the Jordan to John, to be baptized by him. John would have prevented him, saying, ‘I need to be baptized by you, and do you come to me?’ But Jesus answered him, ‘Let it be so now, for thus it is fitting for us to fulfill all righteousness.’ Then he consented. And when Jesus was baptized, immediately he went up from the water, and behold, the heavens were opened to him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and coming to rest on him; and behold, a voice from heaven said, ‘This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.’”
When Peter addressed the crowd in Acts 2:36-40, he told them about Jesus’ sacrifice, asked them to repent. They responded beautifully. “Let all the house of Israel therefore know for certain that God has made him both Lord and Christ, this Jesus whom you crucified. Now when they heard this they were cut to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, ‘Brothers, what shall we do?’ And Peter said to them, ‘Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. For the promise is for you and for your children and for all who are far off, everyone whom the Lord our God calls to himself.’ And with many other words he bore witness and continued to exhort them, saying, ‘Save yourselves from this crooked generation.’”
What about you? Are you ready to repent and be baptized? For those of you who are baptized, now is a great time to reflect on your relationship with God through Jesus Christ.
Until next time, stay healthy, remain safe and keep it positive.
