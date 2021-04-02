From time to time, we need to evaluate our relationship with God. Why? The principle can be found in our Bibles in 2 Corinthians 4:4.
The scripture in 2 Corinthians 4:4 states, “The god of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers so that they cannot see the light of the gospel that displays the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.”
Let’s break down or dissect this scripture. “The god of this age.” Do you know who Paul is talking about here? If you said “Satan,” you are right.
Did you notice what Satan was doing? He “has blinded the minds of the unbelievers.” Isn’t that interesting? Satan blinded the minds of the unbelievers. Friends it is not their eyes that can’t see. It’s their mind that has been blinded by Satan.
The unbelievers see what we see. They hear what we hear. Satan has blinded their minds where these people are unable to see the light of the gospel that displays the glory of Christ who is the image of God.
How should Christians treat these people? Ezekiel chapters 3 (verses 18-21) and 33 (verses 11-20) reminds us that if we see someone doing wrong, we must correct them. We are warned to be careful how we approach these people. Galatians 6:1 reads, “Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently. But watch yourselves, or you also may be tempted.”
We want to help people see the glory of God, to teach people about the good news of Jesus Christ and Satan’s deceptive ways. Make sure you take personal spiritual inventory (Galatians 5:19-23), read your Bible (Psalm 1:1-3), pray for growth (John 14:13), do not become discouraged (Joshua 8:1), and God will bless your efforts (2 Corinthians 9:8).
Until next time stay healthy, remain safe and, above all, keep it positive.
