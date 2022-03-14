Angela Ford: Applesauce

3 to 6 fresh McIntosh, Jazz, Red or Golden Delicious apples washed, cored, chunked, peeled (optional)
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons apple juice (need more once the apples simmer)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Directions: On medium high heat, place all ingredients in a medium sauce pan. Bring to boil. Cover with tight lid. Reduce heat. Add 1 or 2 tablespoons apple juice. Simmer until apples are the desired tenderness. Mash with potato masher or fork. Place in fridge to keep fresh.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.