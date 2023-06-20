Angela Ford: Apple Coffee Cake

This cake is easy, moist and delicious. It comes together in minutes.
Cake:
This cake is easy, moist and delicious. It comes together in minutes.
Cake:
1 cup self-rising flour
1 large or 2 medium apple(s) washed, peeled, cored, diced (1 cup)
1/4 cup unsalted butter room temperature
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 large egg room temperature
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt room temperature (substitute with sour cream)
Topping:
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon unsalted butter room temperature
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions: Preheat oven 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare 8x8 glass baking dish by spreading butter on all sides, including the bottom of the dish. Set aside.
In large mixing bowl: cream together butter and sugar. Add cinnamon, vanilla and egg. Beat until smooth. Stir in nuts and apples. Add in half the flour, stir into sugar mixture until just blended. Stir in Greek yogurt. Then add the rest of the flour. Stirring until just blended. Pour into prepared baking dish. Finish the cake by sprinkling the topping mix over the top of the cake batter.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Enjoy with a freshly brewed cup of coffee or tea.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, desserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
