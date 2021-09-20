Angela Ford: A healthy breakfast combo

Dalgona Coffee
- 2 tbs instant coffee (not flavored)
- 2 tbs hot water
- 2 tbs Sugar
- Milk
- Ice
Directions: Measure 2 tablespoons each coffee, water, sugar in small mixing bowl. Blend with hand-held electric mixer on high. When caramel-colored and fluffy, fill your favorite mug or glass with ice and milk, then spoon over the top. Stir in the Dalgona and enjoy. It is perfectly sweetened. This recipe yields two (2) servings.
An electric mixer will whip up the ingredients in about 1 minute to achieve desired texture. Use tall shooter glasses. This yielded 8 shots.
Avocado Toast
- Toasted bread
- Avocado (sliced, chunked, mashed)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Everything bagel seasoning
- Fresh lemon or lime juice
Directions: Cut avocado into small chunks, slice or mash it up. Add salt, pepper and a squeeze of lemon. Delicious! Serve it up with a glass of orange juice and fresh, hot, strong coffee. Go out there and conquer! Tip: Add mixed greens, sprouts, tomatoes, onions, garlic, etc. I love mine simple.
