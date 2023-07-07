Christians have asked me to explain the meaning of Romans 1:26-32. We will delve deeper into these scriptures.
“Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.” Romans 1:26-27 is talking about homosexuality and lewd sex acts, including adultery.
“Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done” Romans 1:28. God has given them up because they did not think Bible knowledge was worth retaining. Depraved is defined as being morally corrupt, wicked.
Romans 1: 29-31 teaches us: “They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy.”
Until next time, remember this: It is best to walk away from something God hates than to walk into something that you love. “Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them” Romans 1:32. Keep it positive.
Envy is a feeling of discontented or resentful longing aroused by someone else’s possessions, qualities or luck. (Discontent is lack of contentment; dissatisfaction with one’s circumstances.)
Murder is the he unlawful premeditated killing of one human being by another.
Strife is angry or bitter disagreement over fundamental issues; conflict.
Deceit is the action or practice of deceiving someone by concealing or misrepresenting the truth.
Malice is the intention or desire to do evil; ill will.
Gossip is casual or unconstrained conversation or reports about other people, typically involving details that are not confirmed as being true.
Slander is the action or crime of making a false spoken statement damaging to a person’s reputation.
Insolent is showing a rude and arrogant lack of respect.
Arrogant is having or revealing an exaggerated sense of one’s own importance or abilities.
Boastful is showing excessive pride and self-satisfaction in one’s achievements, possessions or abilities.
Fidelity is faithfulness to a person, cause or belief, demonstrated by continuing loyalty and support.
Mercy is compassion or forgiveness shown toward someone whom it is within one’s power to punish or harm.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the host of the “Keep It Positive for Life show,” a Christian motivation program featured Sundays on Beebe’s B2 Internet Radio during the syndicated “Power and Praise” broadcast. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
