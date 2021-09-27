Angela Ford: 5 Alarm Chili with Beans

5 Alarm Chili with Beans
In a large Dutch oven:
Cook 1 pound ground meat (drain the fat)
Saute:
2-4 garlic cloves minced
1 large onion minced
After the onions become translucent, add:
1 tablespoon Better Than Beef Bouillon (substitute 2 bouillon cubes)
Use your favorite chili seasoning or you can visit my free website angelasvilla.com, to see my custom chili seasoning.
1 can 7.76 oz (220 grams) Chipotle Adobo sauce
2 cans 15.5 oz (439 grams) kidney and pinto chili beans (do not drain)
1 can Rotel tomatoes (do not drain)
4 cans water (use the bean can)
Directions: Heat on medium high. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Stir occasionally. Serve with shredded cheese and crackers or cornbread.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of Angela’s Kitchen, a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts, and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
