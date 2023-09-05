The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas has opened its online registration for Angel Tree applications.
The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for children and families in need around the country each year.
The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas serves Faulkner, Van Buren, Pulaski, Lonoke, White, Saline, Cleburne and Perry counties.
Those in need who want to apply can do so at www.saangeltree.org and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the limit of families is reached.
When registering, the email address used will be the primary source of communication between the families and the Salvation Army.
In order to receive assistance, applicants must have children 12 years of age or younger, provide proof of address and income for all households, a photo ID for applicants only and a birth certificate or Medicaid card for children.
Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel by the Salvation Army, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in their community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. These gifts are then distributed to the family to place under their Christmas tree.
