The new 4-H year begins statewide Jan. 1 and we would love to have your child join us in this fun and educational program.
In White County, 4-H is a thriving youth organization with nine community clubs and four countywide clubs. These clubs would not be in existence if it were not for our loyal 4-H volunteers; they are such a vital part of our county’s 4-H program.
Our community clubs are made up of kids ages 5-19 who can join at the local level and began to get involved with 4-H. We have a variety of clubs that stretch across the county. Clubs generally meet once a month on different days and at different times; this way they can cater to almost everyone who wants to join 4-H.
Our countywide clubs are clubs that we like to call special interest clubs. These are clubs that any 4-H member can attend once a month as well and learn about specific subject areas.
Below is a list of the 4-H clubs available in White County. We want you to feel free to attend any of these meetings and experience 4-H firsthand. (Due to COVID 19 meeting times and locations may change.)
Community clubs
- Antioch-Beebe 4-H Club, meets at the Beebe Community Room at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month.
- Big Creek 4-H Club, meets at Vicky King’s house at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month.
- Homeschool 4-H Club, meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at noon the first and third Wednesday of every month.
- Mt. Pleasant 4-H Club, meets at the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church at 3:15 p.m. the second Monday of every month.
- New Life 4-H Club, meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at noon the second Friday of every month.
- Rose Bud Mavericks 4-H Club, meets at the Rose Bud Community Center at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month.
- Tri-Comm 4-H Club, meets at the Lifeline Baptist Church in Pleasant Plains at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month.
- Velvet Ridge 4-H Club, meets at the Community in Christ Church in Bald Knob at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month.
- White County Central 4-H Club, meets the second Thursday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in the White County Central High School Agriculture Building.
Countywide clubs
- Cattle Club, meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of every other month starting in January.
- Shooting Sports Club meets at the White County Fairgrounds and VETS Shooting Range at 6 p.m. every Thursday. (Season begins in January)
- Teen Leader Club (13-plus), meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 6:30 p.m. the last Monday of every month.
- Horse Club meets at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office. Date and time to be determined.
