The Searcy American Legion Armstrong, Caldwell, Bo Baker Post 106 will raise the American flag Friday during Searcy’s Veterans Day celebration at the White County Courthouse at 11 a.m.
Special speaker at the event will be Col. Olen C. Daniels.
The Searcy American Legion Armstrong, Caldwell, Bo Baker Post 106 will raise the American flag Friday during Searcy’s Veterans Day celebration at the White County Courthouse at 11 a.m.
Special speaker at the event will be Col. Olen C. Daniels.
The organization also will meet Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and National American Legion Commander Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola is scheduled to attend and present the post an award.
Troiola was elected national commander of the nation’s largest veteran service organization Sept. 1 in Milwaukee during the American Legion’s 103rd national convention. His theme as national commander is “V.E.T.S.: Veterans, Education, Teamwork and Sponsor.”
Member John Mercer said the organization is looking to “reboot and revitalize the post back up and running with new leadership.”
“We want the post to ‘Be the One’ to stop suicide and do buddy checks to see how our veterans are doing and what their needs are,” Mercer said.
Mercer said membership numbers have passed 80, with 23 members in attendance at the last meeting.
“For the last five months we have an average attendance of around 20 members attending,” Mercer added.
