The American Legion Department of Arkansas Sixth District organized a joint meeting of the two Searcy Legion posts, 106 and 350, recently to elect officers and discuss methods to revitalize and invigorate the two posts.
The members present at the meeting made a unanimous decision to merge the two posts and renamed the new organization Armstrong-Caldwell-Bo Baker American Legion Post 106. Both posts have seen shrinking membership and decided that by joining forces, they will have a deeper impact on the area veteran population and Searcy community.
During the meeting, the members elected Garry Williams as post commander, John Mercer Jr. first vice commander, and Tim Smith second vice commander. Each will work toward organizing future meetings, growing post membership and developing the programs that the American Legion has promoted for the past 103 years.
The new post will be involved in a countywide effort to seek area veterans that want to be involved in the growth of this new group. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday at Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36 W., in Searcy at 7 pm.
During the May meeting, Michael Westergren, the American Legion Sixth District finance officer, also recognized JC Lankford for his 75 years of continuous membership in the American Legion. Lankford is a WWII veteran and lifetime member of The American Legion. Lankford said that he has “done everything except be post commander.”
He said his father signed him up in 1946 and that he had “served as post adjutant for 50 years when the Legion was still holding meetings at the building on Race Street.”
For information and learn how to get involved with the Legion, contact Williams at (501) 728-4717 or Mercer Jr. at (501) 593-5800.
(0) comments
