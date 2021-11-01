There were 320 Judsonia High School alumni registered for the all-school reunion held every three years for classes 1947-1993.
The two-day event was held Oct. 1-2, beginning with a meet and greet which started Friday morning at 9 a.m. at the Judsonia Community Building. Several classes independently held their own class reunions in the area Friday evening.
A free pancake breakfast was held Saturday morning at the community building for all registered alumni from 8-10 a.m. A banquet was held Saturday evening at the old Judsonia box factory, which had recently been purchased and renovated, keeping much of the originality of the building intact. The doors opened at 5 p.m. and name tags were given out to the alumni in attendance, including administrators, teachers and school board members from those years prior to the consolidation of the school district, now known as the Riverview School District.
At 6 p.m., Rick Kent, Class of 1967 and chairman of the Reunion Planning Committee, welcomed those present, recognized all veterans in attendance and led the group with the Pledge of Allegiance. The pledge was followed by the “Star-Spangled Banner,” sung by Laura Holmes Johnston, a graduate of Riverview schools and currently the music director for White County Central schools.
Bob Roach, Class of 1964, led the prayer prior to the serving of the meal, which was catered by KJ’s Restaurant of Judsonia. Gail Holmes Carpenter, Class of 1971, acknowledged the oldest alumni present as follows: Lavetta McAdams Stader, 93, and Wilda Sue McAdams Gibson, 92, both from the Class of 1947; Lawrence Holmes, 92, and Carl Conley Jr., 91, both from the class of 1948; and Frances Brandon Myers, 90, a graduate in the Class of 1950. A long-stemmed rose arm bouquet was presented to the ladies and the men received prepared candy sacks. The presentations were given by family members or friends to those recognized.
A white memorial table was set up in the middle of the room honoring the alumni who had died in the last three years since the reunion in 2018. Carpenter recognized the oldest alumni to pass in 2019, Mildred Johnson Sterling of Judsonia, one month shy of her 108th birthday. Sterling was the guest speaker at the reunion in 2012, at the age of 101 years. Melissa Bauer Lacy and Pam Hoofman White, both 1966 graduates, read the list of 80 names from the memorial table. The final remarks of the evening were from Kent, giving a brief history of the Judsonia box factory. Lacy then led the group in the singing of the JHS alma mater.
Due to the rainy weather and cancellation of the Prospect Bluff Days weekend activities that were to be held in conjunction with the reunion weekend, the Beau Renfro and Open Range Band performed on stage at the reunion location for the remainder of the evening.
The Reunion Planning Committee members were Debbie Morris, Mary Spurlock, Sue McAdams, Linda Rasmussen, Becky Williams, Melissa Lacy, Tommy Cole, Bill Henderson, Ricki & Brenda Roach, Gail Carpenter and Rick Kent. The next reunion will be planned for October 2024.
