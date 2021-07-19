Enrollment for general educational development classes is open at the Arkansas State University-Beebe Adult Education centers, on the Beebe, Searcy, and Heber Springs campuses, as well as the Augusta Public Library and the Westside High School in Greers Ferry.
“As a 35-year-old mother of two managing a busy household, I proved to myself I could accomplish this goal,” graduate Abbigail Teeter of Beebe said. “Now I am looking forward to pursuing further education toward being a nurse.”
The Adult Education centers provide free instruction and testing to students 18 years of age or older who are seeking to obtain their GED diploma. Sessions are available during mornings, afternoons and at night. ASU-Beebe Adult Education also provides services to 16- and 17-year-old students who meet the state minimum requirements.
Many students need to earn their GED diploma for college entrance or the workforce. The GED test is accepted by virtually all U.S. colleges and employers. GED Testing Service is a joint venture between the American Council on Education, a major coordinating body for higher education institutions, and Pearson, a leading learning company.
Additionally, classes are available for high school graduates who need a refresher on some subjects before beginning their college education.
Furthermore, Adult Education assists employers to provide free training for employees on basic skills needed for continued employment. English as a Second Language classes are offered free for those who want to learn to speak, write and read English better. These free classes are offered at the ASU-Beebe Searcy campus.
New enrollment continues throughout the semester and classes fill up quickly.
For more information, call the Searcy campus at (501) 207-6290, Beebe campus at (501) 882-4508 or the Heber Springs campus at (501) 362-1270 or visit www.asub.edu/adult-education/.
