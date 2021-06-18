This week, I want to tell you about one of the most fun and thoroughly entertaining couple of hours you can spend in Branson.
I’m talking about the production called the Outlaw Eagles. It’s at the Branson Star Theater, and I think it’s more than worth your time and your money. The show is a tribute to what I would call America’s greatest rock band ever.
You know the songs you’ve loved for years. Well, they’re all in this rollicking show, and truthfully I couldn’t tell any difference from what I heard in Branson and the real thing.
The show’s cast features a half dozen of the best musicians/vocalists you’ll find on any stage in Branson.
They’re all exceptionally good, but the standouts to me are Georgina Holliday and her husband, Larry, the producer, lead vocalist, and guitar player extraordinaire. While full disclosure prevails upon me to say, I have known and liked both Georgina and Larry for some time now, it is others and not me who have named Larry Branson’s Guitar Player of the Year and Georgina as the town’s top female vocalist.
By the way, if the name “Georgina Holiday” sounds familiar to you, it should if you have seen the great Mickey Gilley the past several years because Georgina was and remains one of Gilley’s Urbanettes.
In the Outlaw Eagles, Georgina handles the Linda Ronstadt songs, and she blew me away that night with “You’re No Good,” “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” and my all-time favorite Linda song, “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me.” What a cover! I love her voice; I love her energy.
Finally, another reason this show reeled me was in its in-house video system that features Three Stooges clips and the “campfire scene” from “Blazing Saddles.”
I highly recommend the show and will see it again. It is presented Mondays at 8 p.m. at the Branson Star near Olive Garden. Call (417) 320-3418 for ticket information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.