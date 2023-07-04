A Glance at Days Gone By

The fourth page of the White County Centennial Edition of The Daily Citizen and White County Citizen featured information on the Robbins-Sanford Mercantile Co. Store, including the novelty, hardware, dry goods, clothing and furniture departments, the stores founder JS Sanford and SW "Wyatt" Sanford, a junior member of Robbins-Sanford firm and president of First Security Bank. It also included information on the Crook's Drug Store, TN Crook, a senior member of the firm and registered druggist, and AF Crook, a junior member and graduate Pharmaceutical Chemist. The bottom photo is of the Mayfair Hotel, which at the time contained 65 guest rooms and mentioned R.H. Branch as the owner and manager. Pages of the special edition dated Aug. 5, 1936, and recently found and donated to The Daily Citizen, will be featured in upcoming editions.

