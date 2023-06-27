A Glance at Days Gone ByA Glance at Days Gone By

The third page the White County Centennial Edition of The Daily Citizen and White County Citizen featured information on the Junior Agriculture College of Central Arkansas, including members of the 1935-36 freshman class, administration building in Beebe, the dormitory building, football squad of 1935-36 and vocational agriculture building. It also included information on the Model White County Farm of Abington Farms Inc. managed by Dr. EH Abington. It says seven acres of strawberries produced 900 crates at an average price of $2.50 per crate. Pages of the special edition dated Aug. 5, 1936, and recently found and donated to The Daily Citizen, will be featured in upcoming editions.

