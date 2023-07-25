A Glance at Days Gone By

The seventh page of the White County Centennial Edition of The Daily Citizen and White County Citizen featured Robertson’s Drug Store (the way it looked in about 1906) and the way it looked in 1936. The store was founded by the late Dr. P.A. Robertson and was owned and managed by Herbert Robertson, a son of the founder. It also featured the Searcy Wholesale Grocer Co. in 1905 that was purchased in 1913 by the Rand Brothers. At the time, it was the largest Wholesale Grocer Co. in the county and maintained branch houses in Hazen and Leslie and employed around 20 people. Other photos included B.F. Grissom, mayor of Griffithville; Anna Clare Parham, daughter of O.H. Parham of Bald Knob, the postmaster; and H.E. Herring, “the outstanding businessman at McRae.” Pages of the special edition dated Aug. 5, 1936, and recently found and donated to The Daily Citizen, will be featured in upcoming editions.

