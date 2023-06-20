A Glance at Days Gone By

The second page the White County Centennial Edition of The Daily Citizen and White County Citizen featured information on Congressman John E. Miller, Roberson's Rendezvous (a restaurant), the interior of the JCPenney Co. store, partial view of the buildings at Morris Institute (a Catholic preparatory school for boys) and the Headlee's store. More pages of the special edition dated Aug. 5, 1936, and recently found and donated to The Daily Citizen, will be featured in upcoming editions.

