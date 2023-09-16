A day at the fair
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- A day at the fair
- US military orders new interviews on deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
- Jan. 6 rioter convicted and sentenced in secret, and one will say why
- Ukrainian troops reclaiming village near Bakhmut small win in churning counteroffensive
- Workers striking at all 3 Detroit automakers new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
- Kim Jong Un arrives in Russian port city where he is shown Russian nuclear-capable bombers
- Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump in federal election case after 'inflammatory' comments
- TikTok hit with $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules
Most Popular
Articles
- White County rolling out mass notification system in October, targeting 40,000 subscribers
- Free Bluegrass, Baristas and BBQ Festival to be held Friday at Heritage Park
- Cyber-tip results in arrest of Searcy 23-year-old Wednesday on child-porn charges
- Bald Knob mayor authorized to enter into contract not to exceed $170,900 for manhole rehabilitation project
- Carnival at Westside Elementary
- United Way of White County hires new Executive Director
- Safe Haven Baby Box installed, being tested; training to take place Saturday, dedication Sept. 30
- Recently damaged roofs on two city buildings need to be replaced, Searcy officials say
- Warrants
- Pangburn needs $10,000 to complete new community events building
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.