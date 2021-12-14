A Berry Merry Christmas
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Cities wracked by opioids close to getting $26 billion settlement
- Afghan victims saddened US drone strike to go unpunished
- Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5 trillion, avoiding default
- NASA craft 'touches' sun for 1st time, dives into atmosphere
- Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
- US COVID death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive
- UN nuke chief says view of Iran blurred
- Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines
Most Popular
Articles
- Bradford man arrested on capital murder charge in Friday afternoon death of Sebastian County man
- Two students barred from campus after gun threat reportedly made in Beebe
- Harding Academy kicker is a feared weapon
- White County sheriff: Average daily population of jail this year 236 inmates, near pre-pandemic levels
- Identification of suspect sought in Big Red Store robbery
- Bald Knob mayor suggests position should be 40 hours, paid $60,000
- 2 dead in Arkansas tornado; roof collapse at Illinois Amazon
- Arrest warrants - Dec. 4, 2021
- Women for Harding providing princesses, superheroes for Berryhill Park Christmas event
- Beebe councilman fined $1,000 after not moving pit bull breed outside city limits as ordered
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.