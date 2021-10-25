Cattle awards
The 2021 Junior Livestock Show of the Arkansas State Fair recently concluded and area winners were announced.
Champion Hereford Bull
Reserve champion: Jewel Stewart of Judsonia
Champion Shorthorn Bull
Champion and Reserve champion: Justice Bell of Searcy
Champion Simmental Bull
Reserve champion: Kyle Williamson of Judsonia
Champion Miniature Hereford
Champion: Tinley Wingert of Rose Bud
Champion Shorthorn Plus Bull
Reserve champion: Justice Bell of Searcy
Champion Shorthorn Plus Female
Champion: Jase Bell of Searcy
Champion Gelbvieh Balancer Female
Reserve champion: Madalynn Johnson of Judsonia
State fair pageant
Sr. Ms. Arkansas State Fair winners were crowned recently during the pageant finals before a capacity crowd at Arkansas Hall at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock.
Tammy Toney of Judsonia was first runner-up.
