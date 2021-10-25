Cattle awards

The 2021 Junior Livestock Show of the Arkansas State Fair recently concluded and area winners were announced.

Champion Hereford Bull

Reserve champion: Jewel Stewart of Judsonia

Champion Shorthorn Bull

Champion and Reserve champion: Justice Bell of Searcy

Champion Simmental Bull

Reserve champion: Kyle Williamson of Judsonia

Champion Miniature Hereford

Champion: Tinley Wingert of Rose Bud

Champion Shorthorn Plus Bull

Reserve champion: Justice Bell of Searcy

Champion Shorthorn Plus Female

Champion: Jase Bell of Searcy

Champion Gelbvieh Balancer Female

Reserve champion: Madalynn Johnson of Judsonia

State fair pageant

Sr. Ms. Arkansas State Fair winners were crowned recently during the pageant finals before a capacity crowd at Arkansas Hall at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock.

Tammy Toney of Judsonia was first runner-up.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.