County families for the 74th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program have been selected.
The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight district winners, who will be announced June 15. The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon in North Little Rock.
Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has served as a vehicle to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are: To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community; to recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and to disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.
The county winners are:
East Central District
Lee County: Justin Higgins family of Marianna
Lonoke County: Brad Whitehead Farms of England
Monroe County: Tyler Pettigrew and family of Clarendon
Prairie County: Roger Lisko of Hazen
Pulaski County: Margie Raimondo of Little Rock
St. Francis County: Cottonwood Farms of Widener
Saline County: Connell Berry Farm of Benton
White County: Brandon Gordon family of Bradford
Woodruff County: Chappell Brothers Farm LLC of Cotton Plant
North Central District
Baxter County: Cody and Hannah Walker family of Henderson
Cleburne County: Bill and Gail Davis of Concord
Fulton County: Michael and Duana Batterton family of Viola
Independence County: Dennis Broadwater family of Batesville
Izard County: Tyler and Whitney Cooper of Melbourne
Marion County: Heath and Emily Smith of Yellville
Searcy County: Fon Cash family of Everton
Sharp County: Twin Oakes Farms LLC of Cave City
Stone County: Keith and Cindy Branscum of Fifty-Six
Van Buren County: Ronnie and Kerri Jones family of Scotland
Northeast District
Clay County: Gerald and Michelle Hartsfield of Rector
Craighead County: Cobb/Lyerly/Owens Farms of Lake City
Crittenden County: Spence and Jenny Held of Earle
Cross County: Danny Voyles Family Farms of Wynne
Greene County: Eason Farms of Jonesboro
Jackson County: William and Courtney Tate of Amagon
Lawrence County: Andrew and Kristal Jones of Alicia
Mississippi County: Tim Griggs Farms Partnership of Blytheville
Poinsett County: Joey McCorkle family of Tyronza
Randolph County: Chad and Brandi Chester family of Pocahontas
Northwest District
Benton County: Kaleb and Chrisie Smith of Gentry
Boone County: Richard and Gina Blevins Farm of Omaha
Carroll County: Fred and Mitzi Worley of Berryville
Crawford County: Scott and Tanya Rogers of Alma
Franklin County: Mark and Becky Campbell of Ozark
Johnson County: Chris and Brooklyn Heiser of Lamar
Madison County: Jack and Brook Hudgins of Huntsville
Newton County: Dustin Cowell family of Mt. Judea
Sebastian County: Woody Hester family of Hartford
Washington County: Froud Farms of Springdale
Southeast District
Arkansas County (North): Kirk and Krista Keller of Stuttgart
Arkansas County (South): Jay and Megan McLain of DeWitt
Ashley County: Kyle Harriman family of Hamburg
Chicot County: Joshua and Bailey Lingo Partnership of Lake Village
Desha County: Layne and Ryane Miles of McGehee
Drew County: Jeff and Christine Felts family of Tillar
Jefferson County: S&L Farms of Sheridan
Lincoln County: Joey and Rhonda Ratterree of Star City
Phillips County: Jackie Swindle Farms of Elaine
Southwest District
Bradley County: Jacob and Jamie Courtney of Warren
Calhoun County: Woody’s Peach Orchard of Hampton
Columbia County: Hugh and Lindsay Bragg of Magnolia
Hempstead County: Cody and Ashlee Askew of Hope
Miller County: Rushing Farms, LLC – Patsy and Troy Rushing of Fouke
Nevada County: Leslie Bullock family of Prescott
Union County: Rhett and Holly Hanry of El Dorado
Western District
Conway County: Foshee Family Farms of Atkins
Faulkner County: Tim and Judith Allen of Mayflower
Logan County: Whitaker Farms of Booneville
Montgomery County: Perry and Paula Sing of Oden
Perry County: Tim Hubbard family of Adona
Polk County: James and Janet Watkins of Vandervoort
Pope County: Jason and Becky Smith of Atkins
Yell County: Ernest Doyle Buckman III of Havana
West Central District
Clark County: Kent and Anita Malcom of Okolona
Cleveland County: Stephen Boyd family of Rison
Dallas County: William H. Sullivent family of Sparkman
Garland County: Roger Hutter family of Pearcy
Grant County: Bradley and Kerri Warren of Poyen
Hot Spring County: Whitley Farms of Malvern
Howard County: Newton Cheatham family of Mineral Springs
Sevier County: Will Pickering family of DeQueen
“Each year, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program recognizes the outstanding farmers and ranchers who make up our state,” said Rich Hillman of Carlisle, president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. “These families are involved in essential work, not only providing food for my family and yours, but also serving as the ultimate stewards of the land and water resources.”
