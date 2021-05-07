County families for the 74th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program have been selected.

The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight district winners, who will be announced June 15. The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon in North Little Rock.

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has served as a vehicle to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are: To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community; to recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and to disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.

The county winners are:

East Central District

Lee County: Justin Higgins family of Marianna

Lonoke County: Brad Whitehead Farms of England

Monroe County: Tyler Pettigrew and family of Clarendon

Prairie County: Roger Lisko of Hazen

Pulaski County: Margie Raimondo of Little Rock

St. Francis County: Cottonwood Farms of Widener

Saline County: Connell Berry Farm of Benton

White County: Brandon Gordon family of Bradford

Woodruff County: Chappell Brothers Farm LLC of Cotton Plant

North Central District

Baxter County: Cody and Hannah Walker family of Henderson

Cleburne County: Bill and Gail Davis of Concord

Fulton County: Michael and Duana Batterton family of Viola

Independence County: Dennis Broadwater family of Batesville

Izard County: Tyler and Whitney Cooper of Melbourne

Marion County: Heath and Emily Smith of Yellville

Searcy County: Fon Cash family of Everton

Sharp County: Twin Oakes Farms LLC of Cave City

Stone County: Keith and Cindy Branscum of Fifty-Six

Van Buren County: Ronnie and Kerri Jones family of Scotland

Northeast District

Clay County: Gerald and Michelle Hartsfield of Rector

Craighead County: Cobb/Lyerly/Owens Farms of Lake City

Crittenden County: Spence and Jenny Held of Earle

Cross County: Danny Voyles Family Farms of Wynne

Greene County: Eason Farms of Jonesboro

Jackson County: William and Courtney Tate of Amagon

Lawrence County: Andrew and Kristal Jones of Alicia

Mississippi County: Tim Griggs Farms Partnership of Blytheville

Poinsett County: Joey McCorkle family of Tyronza

Randolph County: Chad and Brandi Chester family of Pocahontas

Northwest District

Benton County: Kaleb and Chrisie Smith of Gentry

Boone County: Richard and Gina Blevins Farm of Omaha

Carroll County: Fred and Mitzi Worley of Berryville

Crawford County: Scott and Tanya Rogers of Alma

Franklin County: Mark and Becky Campbell of Ozark

Johnson County: Chris and Brooklyn Heiser of Lamar

Madison County: Jack and Brook Hudgins of Huntsville

Newton County: Dustin Cowell family of Mt. Judea

Sebastian County: Woody Hester family of Hartford

Washington County: Froud Farms of Springdale

Southeast District

Arkansas County (North): Kirk and Krista Keller of Stuttgart

Arkansas County (South): Jay and Megan McLain of DeWitt

Ashley County: Kyle Harriman family of Hamburg

Chicot County: Joshua and Bailey Lingo Partnership of Lake Village

Desha County: Layne and Ryane Miles of McGehee

Drew County: Jeff and Christine Felts family of Tillar

Jefferson County: S&L Farms of Sheridan

Lincoln County: Joey and Rhonda Ratterree of Star City

Phillips County: Jackie Swindle Farms of Elaine

Southwest District

Bradley County: Jacob and Jamie Courtney of Warren

Calhoun County: Woody’s Peach Orchard of Hampton

Columbia County: Hugh and Lindsay Bragg of Magnolia

Hempstead County: Cody and Ashlee Askew of Hope

Miller County: Rushing Farms, LLC – Patsy and Troy Rushing of Fouke

Nevada County: Leslie Bullock family of Prescott

Union County: Rhett and Holly Hanry of El Dorado

Western District

Conway County: Foshee Family Farms of Atkins

Faulkner County: Tim and Judith Allen of Mayflower

Logan County: Whitaker Farms of Booneville

Montgomery County: Perry and Paula Sing of Oden

Perry County: Tim Hubbard family of Adona

Polk County: James and Janet Watkins of Vandervoort

Pope County: Jason and Becky Smith of Atkins

Yell County: Ernest Doyle Buckman III of Havana

West Central District

Clark County: Kent and Anita Malcom of Okolona

Cleveland County: Stephen Boyd family of Rison

Dallas County: William H. Sullivent family of Sparkman

Garland County: Roger Hutter family of Pearcy

Grant County: Bradley and Kerri Warren of Poyen

Hot Spring County: Whitley Farms of Malvern

Howard County: Newton Cheatham family of Mineral Springs

Sevier County: Will Pickering family of DeQueen

“Each year, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program recognizes the outstanding farmers and ranchers who make up our state,” said Rich Hillman of Carlisle, president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. “These families are involved in essential work, not only providing food for my family and yours, but also serving as the ultimate stewards of the land and water resources.”

