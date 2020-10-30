Skill-A-Thon
Winners in the Skill-A-Thon competition for the 2020 Junior Livestock Show of the Arkansas State Fair included Madalyn Johnson of Judsonia in third place in the Junior Beef Skill-A-Thon and Justice Bell of Searcy in third place in the Junior Goat Skill-A-Thon.
Non-Brahman Influenced Breeding Beef
Winners in the Non-Brahman Influenced Breeding Beef divisions included Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull and Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Female winner Ross Wingert of Rose Bud.
Wingert also won in the Grand Champion Angus Bull category. Justice Bell of Searcy won in the Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Bull and Grand Champion Shorthorn Plus Female.
Wether dam goat
Winner in wether dam goat divisions, including Grand Champion, included Katie Boone of Searcy in Wether Dam Goat Yearling.
Beef Showmanship
Winner in beef showmanship divisions included Ross Wingert of Rose Bud in first place in the Senior Beef Showmanship.
Breeding Sheep
Winner in the Breeding Sheep divisions included Hannah Gaskin of Bald Knob in three categories, Grand Champion Babydoll Southdown Ram and Ewe and Reserve Champion Babydoll Southdown Eve.
Brahman influence commercial heifer
Winner in the Brahman influence commercial heifer division included Reid Wingert of Rose Bud with Grand Champion Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer.
Dairy goat showmanship
Winner in dairy goat showmanship divisions included Hannah Gaskin of Bald Knob in the Junior Division Dairy Goat Showmanship.
Dairy cattle showmen
Winner in dairy cattle showmen division included Hannah Gaskin of Bald Knob, who won second place in the Junior Division Dairy Cattle Showmanship.
Steer/heifer showmanship titles
Winner in steer/heifer showmanship title included Reid Wingert of Rose Bud, who won second place in senior division steer and commercial heifer showmanship.
