Christmas luncheon at Central Fire Station

The Searcy Fire Department held an appreciation Christmas luncheon at Central Fire Station on Wednesday, inviting Mayor Kyle Osborne, incoming Mayor Mat Faulkner and all of the Searcy City Council members. Faulkner talks with Capt. Corbry Swain (far right), with Fire Chief Brian Dunavan in the middle.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.