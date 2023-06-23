Arkansas Children’s Hospital is expanding access to grassroots training that can help parents and caretakers act before emergency services arrive in bleeding emergencies.
Stop the Bleed is a 90-minute course developed by the American College of Surgeons to teach simple skills experts estimate could save hundreds of lives each year. The program has the potential to reduce bleeding deaths nationally with an impact similar to how CPR training has reduced deaths from cardiac arrest.
“Instead of being a witness, a trainee is empowered to act as immediate responder because they know how to Stop the Bleed,” said Dr. Deidre Wyrick, a pediatric critical care surgeon and chief of Pediatric Trauma divisions at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine. “Our goal is to get this training into the hands of parents, babysitters, teachers and others to save children’s lives when the unexpected happens.”
In the medical world, summer is known as “trauma season” – when more children are severely injured as school lets out and vacations and fun activities accelerate. Children and teens are more likely to be injured between now and Labor Day by boat accidents, all-terrain vehicle crashes, sports mishaps and even unexpected household hazards.
“We see it all too often. Arkansas Children’s has treated multiple children for bleeding emergencies after items like glass cookware shattered or yard equipment tossed up sharp sticks,” Wyrick said. “Having a family member trained in Stop the Bleed saves lives in those moments.”
Trauma surgeons and nurses from Arkansas Children’s Hospital will teach Arkansans the skills during free trainings statewide over the next year. The in-person training uses materials specially developed to teach bleeding control techniques. Movements also will be checked as attendees practice three bleeding control actions.
Visit www.stopthebleed.org/training or call (501) 364-4300 for more information.
