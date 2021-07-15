Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.