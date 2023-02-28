Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that she will appoint Dr. Kay Chandler to serve as the Arkansas surgeon general.
Sanders said in her announcement that Chandler brings "strong leadership and years of medical expertise to the Department of Health.”
“Dr. Chandler is a skilled, qualified OB-GYN who has spent decades serving women across Arkansas," the governor said. "I promised that when I was elected governor, Arkansas would not have mask mandates or vaccine mandates and we would not shut down churches and schools because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility. I look forward to working together to protect the health, well-being and individual freedoms of Arkansans.”
Chandler has served as an OB-GYN at Cornerstone Clinic in Little Rock since 1997. She graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from Hendrix College, received her M.D. from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and completed her residency training at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Chandler currently serves on the board for the Pulaski County Medical Society and on the board of trustees of the Arkansas Medical Society. She is married to her husband of 30 years, Dr. Jeffrey K. Chandler, who serves the Little Rock area at Chandler Family Dentistry.
