Carrying torch for Special Olympics

Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez (front) leads the north leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas on Wednesday morning. Hernandez said today will be the final leg from the state Capitol in Little Rock to Searcy. Throughout the week, there has been multiple legs coming in toward Searcy, he said. “We call it the four corners. This is part of one of those corners.” The cauldron for Special Olympics Arkansas at Harding University’s First Security Stadium will be lit tonight, with the event being recorded; however, no official opening ceremony with all of the athletes will be held because of COVID-19 precautions, according to officials.