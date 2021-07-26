Caring for community
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Teen becomes violently ill from parasites after swimming in Bald Knob Lake; swimming closed while water's being tested
- Arkansas governor, top lawmakers to meet on mask mandate ban
- As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds
- ‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas' fight against a ransomware hack
- Family: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse
- Moderna expanding kids vaccine study to better assess safety
- Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
- Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-paraprofessional for White County Central charged with sexual assaulting high school student
- McRae man arrested Wednesday in 2020 murder of 72-year-old
- New Searcy School District superintendent's tasks include fixing declining enrollment
- 5,000 to 6,000 gallons of tar spilt on U.S. 67/167 south of Beebe, shutting down northbound lanes for seven hours Tuesday
- McRae 25-year-old given seven years in prison for striking friend, stealing vehicle
- Game and Fish Commission to manage 160 acres of ASU-Beebe property
- New coach excited for Searcy football
- 1920s hotel, wooden rail car spared for six more months by Bald Knob City Council
- Harding Academy baseball coach takes job at Fayetteville
- 25 inmates at White County jail test positive for COVID-19, all quarantined, sheriff says
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.