WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is being asked to decide under what circumstances businesses must accommodate the needs of religious employees.

A case before the justices Tuesday involves a Christian mail carrier in rural Pennsylvania. He was told that as part of his job he'd need to start delivering Amazon.com packages on Sundays. He declined, saying his Sundays are for church and family. U.S. Postal Service officials initially tried to get substitutes for the man's shifts, but they couldn't always. When he didn't show, that meant more work for others. Ultimately, the man quit and sued for religious discrimination.

