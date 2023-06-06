A research team at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock recently received an award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute to help launch an alliance of Arkansas organizations that provide services to women who have been incarcerated.

According to research, justice-involved women commonly suffer from chronic physical and mental health conditions that are exacerbated by incarceration and often go unaddressed after they are released. Yet, there is little research on best practices to meet their needs, even though the number of incarcerated women in the U.S. has grown over 700 percent in the past several decades.

