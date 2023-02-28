Scientists at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Rice Research and Extension Center are seeking to develop rice that is more resilient because of issues such as usable water depletion.

Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station scientists Nick Bateman, associate professor and extension entomologist, and Stan De Guzman, assistant professor and rice breeder, have been awarded $547,842 as part of a four-year, $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Louisiana State University is the lead institution on the grant to improve the sustainability and profitability of rice farming through research innovations.

