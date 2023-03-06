Shoppers could soon find it easier to tell if those grocery store steaks or pork chops were really "Made in the USA."

Federal agriculture officials on Monday released new requirements that would allow labels on meat, poultry or eggs to use that phrase -- or "Product of USA" -- only if they come from animals "born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States." That's a sharp change from current policy, which allows voluntary use of such labels on products from animals that have been imported from a foreign country and slaughtered in the U.S., but also on meat that's been imported and repackaged or further processed.

