The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten a conclusion to the drawn-out dispute.

The FTC's Monday filing in a San Francisco federal court seeks a temporary restraining order and injunction to stop Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of the California company behind hit games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

