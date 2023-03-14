The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently announced that JACO Meats in Hope and the Arkansas State University Meat Market in Jonesboro are the first two facilities licensed by the Arkansas Meat Inspection Program.
The Arkansas Meat Inspection Program was authorized by Act 418 during the 2021 regular session of the Arkansas General Assembly and was finalized through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The program allows the department to inspect meat products for shipment within Arkansas.
“The establishment of state-inspected processing facilities at JACO Meats and the ASU Meat Market is great news for Arkansas consumers and the state’s agriculture industry,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said. “We are hopeful that this program will continue to expand and increase the availability of locally-sourced meat and meat products for Arkansans.”
Arkansas is one of 28 states participating in FSIS’s State Meat and Poultry Inspection programs. MPI programs must develop, administer and enforce requirements “at least equal to” those set forth in the Federal Meat Inspection Act.
The need for additional meat processing capacity was highlighted by food supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the department worked with the Arkansas Legislature and industry stakeholders to receive and distribute $10.4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Arkansas Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program. JACO Meats and the ASU Meat Market received funding through the Arkansas Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program in 2020.
