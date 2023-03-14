The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently announced that JACO Meats in Hope and the Arkansas State University Meat Market in Jonesboro are the first two facilities licensed by the Arkansas Meat Inspection Program.

The Arkansas Meat Inspection Program was authorized by Act 418 during the 2021 regular session of the Arkansas General Assembly and was finalized through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The program allows the department to inspect meat products for shipment within Arkansas.

