As Arkansas rice fields move into reproductive stages, specialists with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture are advising producers to scout for sheath blight, especially as frequent rain can accelerate its growth.

Sheath blight, a disease caused by the fungus Rhizoctonia solani, is prevalent in Arkansas rice fields. It causes long, oval, purple-bordered lesions and bands of dying tissue in the leaf blades. Symptoms are typically seen as rice moves into reproductive stages.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.