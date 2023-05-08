Facebook says it is not dead. Facebook also wants you to know that it is not just for "old people," as young people have been saying for years.

Now, with the biggest thorn in its side — TikTok — facing heightened government scrutiny amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China, Facebook could, perhaps, position itself as a viable, domestic-bred alternative.

