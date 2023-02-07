ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney's government in Florida has been the envy of any private business, with its unprecedented powers in deciding what to build and how to build it at the Walt Disney World Resort, issuing bonds and holding the ability to build its own nuclear plant if it wanted.

Those days are numbered as a new bill released this week puts the entertainment giant's district firmly in the control of Florida's governor and legislative leaders in what some see as punishment for Disney's opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

