Cattle market prices are at what some analysts have called “historic highs.” However, profits are not.

For the entirety of 2023, slaughtered steer prices across all U.S. markets have remained above those of the previous year by 20-30 centum weight, ranging from $155 to $170, and practically soared above the 2017-21 average by 40 cwt or more. According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, fed steer prices reached above $175 cwt last week, topping the 2014-15 record of about $172.

