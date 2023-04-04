DETROIT (AP) — About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company's buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time.

GM said Tuesday that the offers will save about $1 billion per year in costs, about half of the $2 billion it wants to cut annually by the end of 2024. The company now has about 58,000 salaried workers in the U.S.

